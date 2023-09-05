Toronto Dominion Bank Has $475,000 Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,904 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

