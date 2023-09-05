Toronto Dominion Bank Has $286,000 Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 641.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 278,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 63,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,800 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFPM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFPM opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 39.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

