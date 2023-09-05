Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.25 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121,177 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

