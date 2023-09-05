Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EGP opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.54.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

