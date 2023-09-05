Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 1,304.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

