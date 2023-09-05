Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $7,178,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 657.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,653 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 959.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Westlake’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

