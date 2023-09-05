Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 335 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.95%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

