Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 32 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $662.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $692.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.29. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

