Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 560 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NNN REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NNN REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,954,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,481,000 after acquiring an additional 235,989 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NNN REIT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NNN REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 562,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. BNP Paribas began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

