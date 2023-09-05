Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 447 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 311,842 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $488.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

