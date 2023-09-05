The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Trimmed by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

