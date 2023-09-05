The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.90 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

