Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,222,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $420.53 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.33 and a 200-day moving average of $412.44.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,858,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,270 shares of company stock worth $24,748,731. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.