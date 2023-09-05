Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 170.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $420.53 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,270 shares of company stock worth $24,748,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

