Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) vs. NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Financial Analysis

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) and NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $572.95 million 2.62 $25.44 million $0.57 70.04 NewAmsterdam Pharma $102.74 million 8.28 -$82.23 million N/A N/A

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NewAmsterdam Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 3.72% 1.52% 1.24% NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A -67.45% -33.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and NewAmsterdam Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.32%. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 107.73%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats NewAmsterdam Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, e-commerce stores, and other direct consumers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Zrt. As of June 30, 2023, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.