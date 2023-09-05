T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219,937 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $77,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after buying an additional 519,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.6 %

TROW stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.