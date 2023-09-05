Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stake Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,825,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,752 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,458,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 151,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INN opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -141.17%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

