Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 608.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $274,404. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

