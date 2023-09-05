Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lessened by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $208,645,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $9,898,471. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $270.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.61. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

