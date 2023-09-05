Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SMMNY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.13) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

About Siemens Healthineers

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

