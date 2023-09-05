Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 234.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,162 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Shockwave Medical worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 291.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 23.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,914,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $537,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,162 shares of company stock worth $7,568,370 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $222.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.68. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

