Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shell by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.