Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,915 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

EL opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

