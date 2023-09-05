Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 5,313,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,131 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

