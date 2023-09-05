Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 495,421 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.86% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

PACB opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

