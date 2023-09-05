Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of KE worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KE by 56.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. KE had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

