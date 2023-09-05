Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Commerce Bancshares worth $24,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,853.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,853.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

