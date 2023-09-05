Sei Investments Co. Purchases 307,798 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $23,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

