Sei Investments Co. Purchases 20,174 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,128,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after acquiring an additional 212,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

