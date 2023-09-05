Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,403 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

NYSE:AME opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

