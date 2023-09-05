Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 232.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165,773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Vipshop worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

