Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 249.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Wingstop worth $23,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

