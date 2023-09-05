Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $24,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $173.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

