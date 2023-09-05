Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $24,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SAP by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after acquiring an additional 550,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $138.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

