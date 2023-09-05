Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of DocuSign worth $22,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.62, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

