Sei Investments Co. Has $23.60 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,293 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $23,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.