Sei Investments Co. Has $22.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,061 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWD stock opened at $159.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average is $154.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

