Sei Investments Co. Has $21.95 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.63% of NorthWestern worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $61.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95.

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

