Sei Investments Co. Buys 356 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Repligen worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Repligen by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Repligen Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $235.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average is $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

