Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

