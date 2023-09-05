Sei Investments Co. Acquires 35,652 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $314.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.41 and a 200-day moving average of $298.31.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,693 shares of company stock worth $4,558,687 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

