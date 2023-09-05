Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) and FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Critical Comparison

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) and FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Savaria and FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savaria N/A N/A N/A FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Savaria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savaria N/A N/A N/A $0.22 52.45 FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.74 6.21

This table compares Savaria and FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Savaria pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Savaria pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Savaria and FLSmidth & Co. A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savaria 0 0 1 0 3.00 FLSmidth & Co. A/S 1 2 2 0 2.20

Savaria presently has a consensus target price of $21.10, suggesting a potential upside of 82.84%. Given Savaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Savaria is more favorable than FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

Summary

Savaria beats FLSmidth & Co. A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators. The Patient Care segment manufactures and distributes therapeutic support surfaces and other pressure management products for the medical and medical beds, as well as offers medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. The Adapted Vehicles segment provides vehicles for people with mobility challenges for personal or commercial use. It sells its products through dealers and by direct stores to end-user customers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

