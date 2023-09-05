SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SAP were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 241.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Trading Down 1.1 %

SAP stock opened at $138.19 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

