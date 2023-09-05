Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s previous close.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

RSI stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

