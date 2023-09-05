Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

EXTR has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

EXTR stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 67.2% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at $34,506,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after buying an additional 1,109,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,039,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 935,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 935,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

