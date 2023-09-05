Rosenblatt Securities Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $34.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

