Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.75.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,964,000 after purchasing an additional 918,624 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Roche by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 629,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

