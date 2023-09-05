RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,711,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 79,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

RLJ opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

