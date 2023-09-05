RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 494.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,415 shares of company stock worth $5,169,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

RingCentral Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

