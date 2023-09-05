Reviewing Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Renasant has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 20.47% 8.69% 1.10% Summit Financial Group 23.43% 14.60% 1.27%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Renasant pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Renasant and Summit Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $691.06 million 2.31 $166.07 million $2.98 9.52 Summit Financial Group $176.90 million 2.05 $53.22 million $3.89 6.36

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Renasant and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 5 0 0 2.00 Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Renasant currently has a consensus target price of $34.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. Summit Financial Group has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Renasant’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Summary

Summit Financial Group beats Renasant on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

